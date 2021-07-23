MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

MTSI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

