Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.81 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.