Maecenas (ART) Achieves Market Cap of $243,909.02

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $243,909.02 and $1,657.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.