Man Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

PPC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

