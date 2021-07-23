Man Group plc Sells 102,645 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

