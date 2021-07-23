Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724,999 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lincoln National by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

