ManpowerGroup Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,341,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

