Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

