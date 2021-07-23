Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $351.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $995.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

