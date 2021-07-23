Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.13

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.13 and last traded at $143.13, with a volume of 11520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.70.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,923,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

