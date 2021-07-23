Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,956. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

