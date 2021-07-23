Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.25. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

