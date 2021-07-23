Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.61 and last traded at $165.36. 35,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,851,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

