Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 75,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

