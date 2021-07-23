Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

