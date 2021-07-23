Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

