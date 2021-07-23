Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

ICPT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

