Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

