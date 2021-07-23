Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,158 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Radware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

RDWR opened at $30.95 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

