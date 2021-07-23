Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,213 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $109,083,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after buying an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $42,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

