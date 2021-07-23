Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $34.76

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $35.71. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 908 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

