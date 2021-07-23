McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 138.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.83. 126,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

