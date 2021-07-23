McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. 164,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,591,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,991,425. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

