McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. 34,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

