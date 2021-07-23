Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.15 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

