Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,276,964.82 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,386,239.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $2,858,492.00.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.