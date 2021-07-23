Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

