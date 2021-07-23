Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

