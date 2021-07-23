Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,601. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.