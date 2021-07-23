Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $31.71 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 178.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,437. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

