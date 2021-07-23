Melvin Capital Management LP Purchases 500,000 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $214,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.77. 1,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.