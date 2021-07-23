Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

NASDAQ:EBSB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 167,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $996.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

