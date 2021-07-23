Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 148.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 112.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,468. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.88. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

