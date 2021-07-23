Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,619 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 9.5% of Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. owned approximately 1.93% of 10x Genomics worth $384,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,116 shares in the company, valued at $67,462,515.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,062. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.48. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.