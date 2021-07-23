Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $45.19. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

