Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

