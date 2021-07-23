MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1,669.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.