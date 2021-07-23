MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.71

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 10803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

MGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.