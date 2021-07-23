Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

