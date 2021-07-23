Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.
MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22.
In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
