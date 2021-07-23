Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.80.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $286.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

