Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $286.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.