Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.47), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 122,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. The company has a market cap of $538.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

