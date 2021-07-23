Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $79,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

