Millennium Management LLC Has $50.83 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,265 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Colfax worth $50,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 667,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

