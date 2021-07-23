Millennium Management LLC Sells 421,167 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421,167 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Entergy worth $68,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 90.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Entergy by 194.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after buying an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Entergy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,954,000 after buying an additional 248,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Entergy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

