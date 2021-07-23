Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,488 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Americold Realty Trust worth $57,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COLD opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -775.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

