Mina Market Cap Hits $200.92 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $200.92 million and $5.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00143731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.26 or 0.99992959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 179,939,844 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

