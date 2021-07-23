Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

