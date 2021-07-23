MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,350 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $166,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MINISO Group stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.