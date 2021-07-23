Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

